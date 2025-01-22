Nigerian singer Portable's lover, Queen Dami, has revisited the troubling episode she faced last week

Recall that the former Oyo queen was called out by her Portable and also accused of paternity fraud by late Alaafin's daughter Adeyemi

In a new video, she addressed the things Adeyemi said about her child and the reasons they were not on good terms

Queen Dami, the estranged wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo state, Oba Lamidi Adeyeye, has lambasted one of his daughters, Adeyemi Adebisi Aminat, for making paternity claims about her child.

Last week, during Dami's online crisis with her lover, singer Portable, Adeyemi Adebisi claimed that the former Oyo queen doesn't know the father of her child and dared her to conduct a DNA.

Adeyemi alleged that Dami had purchased the child from Port Harcourt, adding that she had papers to prove that. She noted that the palace's silence does not imply they have nothing to say and highlighted that Alaafin's throne should not be disrespected.

In response, Dami accused the Alaafin's daughter of lying about her, claiming that the royal had never liked her while they were in the palace.

She revealed that, although the king had never allowed her to work within the palace, she had been selling fabrics online without his knowledge.

Throwing a subtle jab at the late king's daughter, Dami asserted that she was open to undergoing a DNA test to confirm the paternity of her son. She added that, despite having two children, her accuser was not living with a husband.

"‘When I was in the Palace, the king didn’t allow us to work but I was selling fabrics online without his knowledge.

"Concerning Alaafin’s daughter that came out to say my son is not for the king, we never liked each other when I was in the palace, that was why she came out to lie against me. I am ready to have a DNA test done on my son. She is also not in a man’s house after two kids. She came out because she saw that I wanted to go back to Portable. I was not the first Queen to leave Alaafin’s palace," she said.

Queen Dami's clip spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

alayo wrote:

"What the fuckk is this? Another embarrassment for Dami. God please mould my daughters brain to be able to think for themselves and take decisions that’s best for them. Give them the mind of their own and provide for we the parents to be be able to take good care of them."

awero_creative wrote:

"There are some things that are better left unsaid."

ormeiu_latin said:

"Nothing anybody fit tell me sha,, Baba no rest in peace . Na everytime Dammy dey invoke his spirit."

ronke.adeyemi reacted:

"Why is everyone bullying and talking her done, we are not in her shoes so we can’t feel whatever she has felt, even if she has made some wrong decisions, that doesn’t make her not human and that doesn’t mean she can’t do better . She is vulnerable and Unwise decision is allowed . Ire."

Sugarplum: said:

"A lot of people coming out to abuse this lady is she the first to marry an old man or is she the first to leave her marriage or is she the first that fall in love with the wrong man please let remember she’s also a human being too."

Queen Dami reacts to allegations

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Portable's girlfriend, Queen Dami, addressed the allegations of killing her late husband, Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi III.

The former queen and the controversial act recently decided to fight each other online after the former went on live video with her friends.

Following that, Dami shared her frustration towards the musician and narrated how he treated her.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

