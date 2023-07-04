A distraught Nigerian man has said his Oga's wife is interested in having a romantic relationship with him

He cried out in a secret message that has been made public, and he said his madam wanted to implicate him

The man who is an apprentice has said the time for his settlement is coming, and he is scared his madam's actions could affect him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

An apprentice has said his oga's wife is interested in going into a relationship with him two years before his settlement.

The man said he is afraid that the woman could put him in trouble and make his oga not settle him as planned.

The man said his oga's wife touched him inappropriately. Photo credit: Getty Images/Westend61 and Klaus Vedfelt.

Source: Getty Images

The apprentice cried out in a secret message which has emerged on Twitter. He said the woman is attempting to do to him what Portipher's wife did to Joseph.

He vowed not to give in to the womans' pressure or to have anything to do with a married woman since there are consequences.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

His words:

"She is seducing me and I don't know what to do. If I say no, she can set me up and they will chase me away."

The story was posted on Twitter by AfamDeluxo.

See the full story below:

Reactions as oga's wife seduces apprentice

@MmaNwosu said:

"Just do as Joseph do bro dat all."

@Josephkingsize commented:

"Say no, get reasonable evidence."

@FireiceN said:

"My advice to this guy is to always keep his phone on recording whenever she’s around. Discreetly gather as much evidence as possible. It might save you one day."

@elluup74 said:

"You need evidence against her. No matter what happens, try to record her someday when she is trying to seduce you. Get both audio and visual evidence. You need it, bro."

@Gr8t_matadore3 said:

"Your Oga send her ooo. Na trap and avenue so him go get excuse not to settle you. No try am ooo. Run away from that devil."

Gateman gets boss' wife pregnant

In a related story, Legit.ng that a gateman got his Oga's wife pregnant after he travelled out of the country.

The oga of the house reported travelled to Dubai where he spent eight months.

When he came back to Nigeria, he discovered that his wife is five months pregnant.

Source: Legit.ng