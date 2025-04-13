A Nigerian woman has lamented on social media over how her husband evaded having an altercation with her

She shared their WhatsApp chat showing how she tried to instigate a quarrel and how her husband kept apologising

Many internet users frowned at the woman's deliberate attempt to cause a problem between her and her husband

A woman, @fatima.home0, has expressed displeasure online after her husband quenched her effort to cause a problem between them.

"My husband wouldn’t let us fight in peace," she wrote on TikTok as she posted her WhatsApp chat with her husband.

How wife instigated quarrel

In the chat, the woman instructed her husband to buy watermelon and pineapple as well as rice and pepper on his way home.

She immediately took offense when he simply replied to her with an "ok" instead of "ok baby" like she wanted.

"If you're tired of this marriage let me know so I can go back to my father's house, because why do I've to remind you every time on what to say," she replied her husband.

The man kept on sending her "sorry", but this did not stop the woman from insulting her husband further as she spoiled for a fight. Throughout the chat, her husband did not fall into her trap.

Read their chat below:

Reactions trail the couple's chat

𝕆𝕝𝕒 𝕆𝕗 𝕌𝕟𝕚𝕧𝕖𝕣𝕤𝕖💡 said:

"Y’all saying she’s abusive, if me and girl no dey insult each other during jokes then I no go trust her, that don’t mean we are not matured just I love to be not just a boyfriend but a best friend."

Bigxpark said:

"I hope you don’t chase him away from you with this act. Forever is not 2 years hope you are aware. All these act ain’t fun, he’s definitely gonna get tired over time so careful what you breed."

frankchijiokepius said:

"Did u just tell ur husband "thunder fire you"?! & u boldly told him "I'm waiting for you at home".?!.............................."u even asked him to buy things with command."

tinanice39 said:

"He should said sorry baby not “sorry” leave this one for me you deserve better."

E’Stars_beauties said:

"Maturity is realising that the husband is the real villain cause wat u mean !!! 😂😂 oga is silently roasting her without doing anything."

Andraa Cosmetics in Abuja said:

"When you do it too much, one day he’ll get tired!"

Omoladun98 said:

"Abeg you dey on pregnant nii😭😂Coz nah pregnancy dey always bring all those mood swing oo."

prettygift773 said:

"And think is funny right some men Dey marry rubbish oooo."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman had shared her ordeal with marrying a "controlling" husband.

Lady who offended husband apologises via text

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who offended her husband had apologised through text message after he left for work

According to the lady in the video, she offended her husband before he left home for work in the morning. The text she sent him read:

"My love, my king, I am so sorry for snapping out on you this morning, I am sorry if I am not respecting you enough, and I am sorry if I am not appreciating you enough. I am deeply sorry for every other way I have always wronged you. Forgive me, baby. I LOVE YOU FOREVER."

