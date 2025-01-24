Nigerian finance coach and businessman Geh Geh, whose real name is Emmanuel Obruste, has made headlines after he bought himself a G-Wagon

The self-acclaimed expert took to his official social media page to lament about bot getting congratulated

While rating, he made mention of the only person who can afford his type of G-Wagon, further spurring online buzz

Emmanuel Obruste, a Nigerian content creator and finance coach, has expressed excitement over his newly acquired Mercedes Benz G-Wagon online.

Geh Geh has sparked controversy online after sharing his newest achievement with the world. His post was not received well, as he is notable for criticising those who lavish millions on cars. In the past, he has criticised Davido, Wizkid, and other notable celebrities for spending much money on exotic cars.

Social media coach Geh Geh blows hot on Nigerians for not congratulating him. Credit: @official_gehgeh, @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the self-acclaimed finance coach expressed anger over how the public received his news. He stated that rather than being congratulated, many asked how he could afford such a luxurious vehicle.

He countered comments from naysayers by revealing that he is one of those who have real wealth in the country but fails to show it off. Geh Geh stated that many are suffering, but that does not mean he is also suffering.

In conclusion, he revealed that only celebrity barman Cubana Cheifpriest can afford his kind of G-Wagon. Geh Geh's post quickly went viral, generating various reactions from fans.

Watch his video here:

Many react to Geh Geh's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@pflexhighlife said:

"I give you 24 hours to return that car 😂."

@brodamike1 said:

"Abeg GehGeh no vex for us, I hope say E never too late for us to worship u online 😢."

@judasthebeadmaker said:

"Please help me with any amount am hungry."

@otacha0 said:

"I Dey come check the G wagon this evening before I make purchase because I nor wan make any financial mistake this year… As soon as I check am finish I Dey purchase my Lexus 🥲🥲."

@untouchable_comediess said:

"Forgive them my billionaire 🤣."

@worldwideperry said:

"Many more on the way, you just got started no send anybody."

@hillarydavis236 said:

"Geh geh me and u know say u no buy am 🤣."

@instaloadedtv:

"I pity who never start dey worship you online."

@adamsyoung20:

"Geh-Geh that's a financial mistake. I'm giving you 24hours to return That G-Wagon. Use the money and buy keke for your community people let them be balancing every week."

@razakk.o:

"🤣🤣🤣 normally who no believe you go cry... but sha return car before you go enter problem. I don sha advise you."

@matoki_14 said:

"What do you do for a living 😂 na that hotel buy you car of half a billion 😂 you never one talk true but any way I need to worship you."

Geh Geh speaks against marriage

In a previous report by Legit.ng, controversial online financial coach Geh Geh shared his opinion on getting married in this modern age.

The online personality argued that men should have baby mamas instead of getting married as he gave his conditions.

Speaking further to prove his points, he cited the marital scenarios of top Nigerian celebrities and former Syria president, spurring reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng