Timileyin Ajayi, a Nasarawa-based man accused of killing Salome Adaidu, has said he carried out the wicked act because Adaidu was allegedly cheating on her

Legit.ng recalls that Adaidu’s severed head was recovered from Ajayi on Sunday, January 12, 2025, leaving many Nigerians in shock

Ajayi explained that he saw romantic chats with other men on Adaidu’s phone and confronted her

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Uke, Nasarawa state - Timileyin Ajayi has said he does not have any regret about brutally killing Salome Adaidu.

Ajayi spoke in an interview with Channels Television, seen by Legit.ng on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

Timileyin Ajayi mentions job he does. Photo credits: @ijeomadaisy/IG, @ceasart

Source: TikTok

In the video chat, a journalist inquired about Ajayi's occupation. He responded by saying "I am a cryptocurrency agent”.

Asked why he is not remorseful about the murder of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, the 32-year-old said:

“Life is reciprocal. If you must be with someone, you have to understand what that person is going through. That is why I didn’t have any regret because we were actually compatible. So, that was why.”

Queried what happened on the day he took Adaidu’s life, Ajayi said:

“I caught her cheating on me and so, I brought it to her awareness that she was cheating. She refused; she didn’t want to accept until I showed her the chat, I showed her what she did before she admitted and told me she was sorry. Its never going to happen again. That was what happened.”

Subsequently, Ajayi said he asked Adaidu to move into the bathroom. She obliged and “started doing some things.”

The culprit continued:

“Immediately she started those things, I couldn’t take it lightly. I had to go into the room. So, I took the knife and went to her. She was lying her hand down and I did what I had to do.”

On his capture, Ajayi refuted reports that he was arrested. According to him, “I surrendered”.

He said:

“If I didn’t want anybody to catch me, I would have done that. It is very simple.”

When a reporter asked him if he was ready to face the full wrath of the law, he replied:

“It is not a big thing to pay.”

Watch the full video here.

Read more about Timileyin Ajayi and Salome Adaidu:

Family of lady 'killed by Ajayi disowns 'lover'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the family of Salome Adaidu, the young woman murdered and dismembered by Ajayi denied any prior knowledge of the suspect.

The lady's family dismissed claims that Ajayi was in a romantic relationship with their daughter.

Patience narrated that Salome left home on Saturday, January 11, to visit a friend named Maxwell. The next day, the family was informed she had been involved in an accident in Uke, only to discover upon arrival that her death was the result of a brutal murder.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng