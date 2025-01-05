A couple went viral after they proposed to the husband’s girlfriend to marry the man and become the second wife

In the viral video, the couple knelt to propose to the girlfriend, and she happily agreed to marry the man

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the engagement, sparking debate from netizens

A woman and her husband proposed to the man’s girlfriend to become the second wife.

The man and his wife knelt and gave a ring to his girlfriend in a viral video.

In a viral video by @blackpolygamy on TikTok, the husband and wife were seen kneeling and offering a ring to the lady.

Lady accepts proposal from man and wife

The lady accepted the ring, and they took photos together.

In another part of the video, the women flaunted their rings and shared photos from the engagement.

The video was captioned:

“My Wife & I Proposed. She Said YES.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as couple proposes to lady

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the engagement on social media.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Dat_girl_Chacha fia said:

"This how polygamy should look like , nor be the one way yul edochie and Judy Austin do."

ARCHIBELLA said:

"my husband and I are about to propose to him too."

@Janny said:

"king Solomon recanated in million places, our generation now. it's well, I have already set my mind on polygamy if should in case tomorrow it happens."

@MAUZY said:

"The love of my life is married but still in contact, i wish they will come to propose too, i want just him."

@BBP said:

"I need two husbands one as a Provider the other for aesthetics. is it too much to ask."

@Annabelle143 said:

"I had to run to the comment section because I didn't quite understand what I read or Saw... someone, please explain."

@fitful said:

"End time ooooo,God am single but i no want this kind proposal pls."

@sarahsmedicalanscent said:

"Two gals who love each other an one husband this union go too sweet."

@Sauce Queen said:

"They need this wirld wide females most learn to love and to love is to share."

@Abi said:

"Anger issues in me won't let me."

@Sasha said:

"Okay I have a million questions."

@WARRI GIRL IN PH said:

"Mk the God Wei do am for una avoid me."

Man proposes to lady via video call

In a related story, a pretty lady showed how her man proposed to her in a video call that has gone viral on social media.

The man proposed to the lady via video call, and she was so excited about the proposal after watching her man via laptop.

Many who came across the proposal video shared their thoughts about how the couple got engaged.

