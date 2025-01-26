A Nigerian lady who is a POS agent in Enugu state said she almost lost her money to scammers who came to patronise her

The lady said two young men came to patronise her and they ended up withdrawing N70,000 with a service charge of N2000

After she gave them the money and they left, she discovered that the money was not reflected in her account

The POS agent said the young men first asked her to help them check the balance on the debit card.

She checked the balance and saw over N85,000 on the debit card after which the men withdrew N70,000.

She gave them the money and they left after paying her the service charge of N2000.

However, she was shocked when she checked her balance and saw that the N70,000 did not reflect in her account despite the transaction being approved.

The lady said she immediately started looking for the young men because she knew she had been scammed.

Luckily for her, they were caught and her money was successfully recovered and handed over to her. The video was shared on TikTok by @frankagbowo.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as customers nearly scammed Nigerian lady

@Gozie said:

"You are a smart girl, English is not a determinant of intelligency, it's just a language. thank God you recovered your money."

@Edowaye Anita uso said:

"ou believe in God and that God helped you continue to hold that God o."

@OZORGOLD_ said:

"All of you that are saying that she didn’t speak well should remember that she grow up in the village where they use igbo to teach English, the innocent girl try biko. Some graduate can’t even speak."

@preciousanuforo4 said:

"You are serving a living God true true. congratulations."

@Zigi said:

"For those of you that didn't watch to the end, she later caught them and collected back her 70k."

@Abasi-Ifreke Udom said:

"Please, leave the pour girl alone, na every body for Una family go school?"

@Noble Ifechukwu said:

"You are really serving a living God. For those laughing at her English, it’s not her mother tongue."

@Andrew Glory said:

"Why people is complaining about her English I had everything she is saying period."

@realedopiki said:

"Instead of people to learn from her experience they are busy commenting about her English, knowing fully well that she's better than alot of them, she have something doing not Akunakuna work!!"

Source: Legit.ng