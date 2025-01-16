A man wowed many when he proposed to his girlfriend while they were both taking a walk on the street

She said he asked her to make a video of them, only for him to propose to her in the middle of the road

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the proposal video that had gone viral

A man's way of proposing to his girlfriend had gone viral on social media.

The young man proposed to the lady while strolling the street.

He surprised her with the proposal. Photo: @teeniiola

In the video shared by @teeniiola on X, the lady narrated how her boyfriend proposed to her.

Man proposes to girlfriend on the street

She said her man took her for a walk and told her to make a video of them.

While she was making the video, the man brought out the ring and flashed it to the camera.

She was surprised at first and asked what he was holding.

The lady zoomed in on the camera and saw that he was holding a ring.

She said:

“My man took me for a walk and told me to take a video of us only for him to propose.

Lady shows ring after boyfriend proposed

In the video, the lady then showed the ring on her finger.

She detailed how her boyfriend's friend tricked her into buying the ring by herself.

She said:

“Funny thing is I helped his friend buy this ring for someone's proposal.”

Reactions trail roadside proposal

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the proposal video that had gone viral.

@Onah_oj said:

“Proposing supposed be something fancy and nice.. because it once in a lifetime.”

@OmoniyiMrbaby said:

“To propose no hard now. Na you wan make them do dorime for you before then propose..”

@JacobAmeh6 said:

“You can obviously tell they're not Nigerians... Naija girls don tear eyes finish.”

@chrizgolden said:

“it's easier when you both love each other no unnecessary terms and condition.”

@Samuel10540458 said:

“Na Yahoo boys dey go market square.”

@Obidientdaniel said:

“This is true love. Stop doing expensive proposal. Any girl who truly loves you wouldn’t mind where you propose. You can propose in the toilet whichever way you do it, a surprise is a surprise.”

@Arsenalastborn said:

“It about memories!! Not fancy you fit propose for bathroom make she nor forget that day. Cause any time she hear proposed she go thinks the memorial day funny moment.”

@Emmzactive said:

“This is lovely. Make e sha last o.”

