A Nigerian lady was with her mother, and she decided it was a good time to let her know she now had a boyfriend

The lady said it casually to her mother, insisting she loves the boyfriend in question, but her mother did not take it lightly

In the video, which is trending on TikTok, the woman stood up and chased the girl away from her side

A lady attracted her mother's anger when she boldly announced to her that she had started dating someone.

The lady told her mother boldly that she was seeing a man and that she was deeply in love with the person.

The lady told her boyfriend that she has a boyfriend. Photo credit: TikTok/@littleviv1.

Source: TikTok

According to the lady identified on TikTok as Savage Queen, she and the man in question were in love.

She said she would like to let her mother know about her relationship with the man who she might kiss.

However, when she finished making the announcement, he mother did not take it lightly with her.

The woman asked Queen if she was feeling okay or if something was wrong with her.

The video attracted a lot of funny reactions from social media users who saw it on TikTok.

See the video below:

Reactions as lady tells her mother that she has a boyfriend

@Nimi said:

"You wey don dey kiss for long."

@Heritage commented:

"Why does ur mum look like ur sister."

@gabriel_j541 said:

"Lie say dem never pipe you."

@Rukayah said:

"She's a chill mom yo yo yo I'm kidding."

@LEGIT said:

"She doesn’t want what happened to her…happen to you too."

@Stephanie said:

"I thought she wasn’t listening until she threw that."

@Plutoway said:

"You wey don Dey collect opueh omoh."

@JustTech said:

"Mommy no know say you don Déy collect opoueh."

@Grow_ with_ Esther said:

"No matter what I'll never tell my mom or else she ask me."

@Ayomitide said:

"I love your mom so much. She is just like my mom."

@M said:

"Dem go con dey find husband wey dem no keep."

@Ray chea said:

"She take it personal ke. E be like you never stay with real African mother."

@Pearl Crawford said:

"You just called my name and I was beside my mum."

@Lĩñö said:

"Why she wear rappa for the prank video?"

@Weez said:

"African parents don't care about your emotional state, everything is violence, then they ask you why you don't speak to them about certain things."

Lady angry after seeing how her boyfriend saved her contact

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady said she decided to check her boyfriend's phone to see the name he used to save her number, but she was disappointed.

Ewatomi Abike shared a video showing that her boyfriend saved her number as 'chop and go', a name she does not like.

When she used her phone to dial her boyfriend's number, and it rang, she was sad when the name appeared on his screen.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng