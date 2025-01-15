Friends and acquaintances of the late Salome Eleojo Adaidu have taken to social media to mourn her tragic death

The young lady who was doing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in Abuja was allegedly murdered by gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi

A married man, who described Salome as a friend and sister, touched people with his emotional post mourning her

A married man, identified as Edidiong Enyong, has mourned the horrific demise of Salome Eleojo Adaidu, a young lady allegedly killed by gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi.

Taking to Facebook, Edidiong, who described Salome as his friend and sister, prayed she rest in peace.

Edidiong declared that the wicked would never go unpunished. His emotional Facebook post read:

"Rest in peace my very own friend and sister late miss Salome Adaidu, who was brutally murdered by Timileyin Ajayi.

"The wicked will never go unpunished."

Social media users joined Edidiong in mourning the demise of Salome, and to demand that justice be served.

People mourn Salome Eleojo Adaidu

Amos Terkende said:

"May her gentle soul rest in peace with the Lord."

Faith Ekpo said:

"Jesus.

"This is so devastating.

"God will avenge the death.

"It's really painful."

Adebimpe Ismaila Irantiolohun said:

"Sorry for the loss, May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace."

De Law said:

"OMG ...May God console and comfort the entire family and friends."

Monday Odiba said:

"What a wicked world. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace."

Enobong Arthur said:

"This is so sad may her soul rest in peace."

Emeka Liberty Nwoye said:

"May her soul rest in peace with the Lord 🙏."

Angelmargaret Hembedoon Ihom said:

"Amen.

"My condolences🙏."

Rhoda Malla Rose said:

"May her soul rest in peace."

St. Emmanuel said:

"May her soul rest in Heaven's Peace."

We remind you that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had shared the last message he sent the late Salome Eleojo Adaidu on WhatsApp on Sunday.

Man mistaken for apprehended gospel singer laments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man mistaken for the gospel singer who allegedly murdered Salome Eleojo Adaidu had cried out on social media.

The man, a student of FUTA, called out his full name and expressed displeasure that he had received negative comments and insults from people who think he is the embattled gospel singer. He said in his video:

"I got to my page yesterday and I saw a lot of engagements. So, I decided to check it out and I saw a lot of negative comments. I saw a lot of people accusing me for something I didn't do.

"I saw a lot of insults and I decided to check about it and I saw that a guy named Oluwatimileyin Ajayi murdered his girlfriend. Of course, that news is very bad and it is a sad news and I pray the family of the girl get justice.

