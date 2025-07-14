Social media users have reacted to a trending video of a reverend sister dancing excitedly in a room

The clip was shared on TikTok by the reverend sister's younger sister in anticipation of her 'final profession'

While people hailed the sister, many others pointed out certain things about the dancing lady's video

A video of a reverend sister dancing happily in a room has sent social media users into a frenzy.

The reverend sister's younger sibling, known on TikTok as @pinkylove747, shared the clip on the social media platform, showing netizens how she behaves at home and in the church.

A reverend sister dances happily in a room. Photo Credit: @pinkylove747

Source: TikTok

The video captioned 'POV: Rev sister outside vs in the church' has garnered over 339k views at the time of this report.

The clip started with the reverend sister dancing at home in a casual outfit, and was followed by a scene of her dancing in her white habit and wearing a silver cross necklace.

According to her younger sister, she looks forward to her 'final profession.' Some netizens, however, faulted the presence of a wine bottle on the reverend sister's table.

Others wondered why her hair was open in the first part of her clip.

A reverend sister was seen dancing happily in a room. Photo Credit: @pinkylove747

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Reverend sister's video stirs mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video below:

COMMISSIONER02 said:

"Na that bottle of wine I dey look, you really follow the bible."

F*E*D*E said:

"All wife materials done turn to Rev sis, una come carry 70k short time 100k night leave for us."

Juliet nwamary said:

"Nawa oooooooo Chaiiii I thought you can not see Rev.sis hair. once you remove your veil you are gone. Chaaaaiiii things don change."

chidi_ogo said:

"I went to a Catholic school and had rev fathers and sisters around. Those people have a life outside the church nah. You will pass several reverend sisters on the road without knowing. Why are the people in the comment acting like their life revolve around wearing their costume?"

MEO BLOSSOM said:

"I’ve been looking forward to seeing a Rev sister hop in this challenge nice one sister and congratulations."

God's bestie said:

"I can see that some congregation don't have rules and regulations governing them again."

AMA🍒 said:

"I.. I thought we aren’t supposed to see rev.sisters hairs??"

Young_King_Melodious said:

"Reverend sister with a bottle of wine for table…..,ok ooo."

dedouble7 said:

"All wife material are rev sisters we are only left with tax collectors ekwensu and orphans."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a video of a reverend sister dancing to Flavour's song had sent social media into a frenzy.

Reverend sister melts hearts with her voice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a reverend sister with extreme beauty had melted hearts with her voice as she sang.

Sister Jane Frances amassed a large following on TikTok, where she posts videos of herself singing and praising God in hymns and also Catholic music.

The reverend sister's beauty, her sweet voice and her devotion to her Catholic faith drew many fans to her. In one of the videos, she was seen singing a Catholic song in a way that caught the attention of her followers. This particular video has received more than 484,000 views.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng