A student of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) has lamented online after being mistaken for gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi

Ajayi has been in the news since Sunday after he was apprehended with the severed head of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member named Salome Eleojo Adaidu

The FUTA student, who bears the same name as the embattled gospel singer, set the record straight in a video shared on his page

Adetunji Oluwatimileyin, a student of FUTA, has corrected the wrong impression that he is the embattled Abuja-based gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi.

The young man decried the negative comments and insults he has received on TikTok since the gruesome murder of Salome Eleojo Adaidu allegedly by his namesake.

In a TikTok video, the FUTA student, who is a music minister in school, expressed sadness about the tragic death of Salome and prayed her family gets justice.

The student maintained that he is not the same as the accused gospel singer and is currently in school.

"I got to my page yesterday and I saw a lot of engagements. So, I decided to check it out and I saw a lot of negative comments. I saw a lot of people accusing me for something I didn't do.

"I saw a lot of insults and I decided to check about it and I saw that a guy named Oluwatimileyin Ajayi murdered his girlfriend.

"Of course, that news is very bad and it is a sad news and I pray the family of the girl get justice.

"But my name is Adetunji Oluwatimileyin, I attend FUTA - Federal University of Technology, Akure..."

He added that it was a misunderstanding on the part of TikTok users.

"I am here in school now, I am not with the police. The guy is already with the police. Please I want us to know the difference..." he said.

Student's outcry generates reactions

MumsyOlaife said:

"Don't worry I don defend you say your names have different spelling 😂😂 yours is Timilehin and he is Timileyin."

Random Reposts said:

"You can flip this attention for good. You have the opportunity to reach so much more people now."

olabismi said:

"I had to go true your profile yesterday, it's well."

David said:

"If I was you I won’t even reply comments or make videos about this I would just continue posting and get free engagement and views."

Ollie said:

"So sorry about that. it's a way of announcing you though, everything is working out for your good."

Victoria | Social Media Guru said:

"Oh wow… I can’t imagine what it feels like to be mistaken for a criminal … Y’all should check facts before accusing people ooo…. Stay strong brother."

Faveey!🥹✨🌹 said:

"Just change your name here for the main Time nauuu."

chubi lush said:

"Make una go find Caesar biko 😂 his not the one o."

Sheybabs said:

"I knew that people were going to mistook you for that murderer. Because the search is taking people to your page. The Murderer's name is Ceaser t on Tiktok. Sorry bro."

