Chelsea won the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after thrashing Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in the final

Cole Palmer’s brilliance was on full display with two goals and an assist for new signing João Pedro

US President Donald Trump, who presented the trophy, had a bizarre moment with the players

US President Donald Trump created a scene during Chelsea's trophy celebrations after winning the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in New Jersey.

Chelsea won the first edition of the Club World Cup after beating UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 at the MetLife Stadium.

Donald Trump during the medals presentation after the FIFA Club World Cup final. Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu.

Cole Palmer stole the show with two identical goals before providing an assist for Joao Pedro for the third goal, all in the first 45 minutes.

Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was also crucial in securing the victory, making a series of saves to keep a clean sheet and prevent PSG from getting back into the game.

Donald Trump gatecrashes Chelsea's celebration

US President Trump was given the honour of presenting the medals and trophies to the winners, but failed to realise the boundaries of his duty afterwards.

As seen in a video shared on X by DAZN Football, POTUS did not leave the stage after presenting the trophy to the team and celebrated the lift with the players.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino helped his friend off the stage as secret service officials also stepped in to manage the situation calmly.

Chelsea stars react to Trump's gatecrash

The incident left the players confused as to why Trump did not make his way out of their midst and even had his hands on captain Reece James’ shoulders.

James, speaking to Sky Sports after the match, confirmed the team were confused, but the moment showed how big the tournament is.

“Before they told me he was going to present the trophy and exit the stage, and I thought he was going to exit the stage, but he wanted to stay,” he said.

“I wasn’t expecting him to lift the trophy with us, but I guess it shows just how big the tournament is. He just congratulated me and the team and told us to enjoy the moment,” he said.

Donald Trump presents the Golden Ball to Chelsea star Cole Palmer. Photo by Selcuk Acar.

Player of the tournament Cole Palmer also reacted to the president’s gesture, admitting the confusion came from not knowing Trump would be on stage.

"No, I knew he was going to be there, but I didn’t know he was going to be on the stand where we lift the trophy. So, I was a bit confused," he said via The Athletic.

The 45th and 47th President of the United States eventually exited the stage, allowing the champions to enjoy their victory.

How much Chelsea earned at CWC

Legit.ng analysed how much Chelsea earned after beating UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain to lift the FIFA Club World Cup.

FIFA confirmed before the tournament that there is a prize pool of $1 billion after securing huge TV rights from global broadcasters DAZN.

