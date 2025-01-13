Nigerian online critic, VeryDarkMan, has reacted to the news of gospel singer, Timileyin Ajayi, who allegedly killed his girlfriend

Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has reacted to gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi, who allegedly killed his girlfriend in Abuja.

On January 13, 2025, videos made the rounds online showing the moment Timileyin Ajayi was caught with his girlfriend’s severed head. The viral clip drew the attention of many people, including VDM.

Taking to his Instagram page, VeryDarkMan reacted to the tragedy by asking questions about what a gospel singer needed a severed head for. According to VDM, Timileyin Ajayi is not a Yahoo boy or a politician but a gospel musician.

He said:

“This boyfriend, no be say na Yahoo boy, that is what is crazy. No be organ trafficker, no be ritualist, no be politician, na gospel musician under the name of Timileyin Ajayi. I’m really curious, wetin gospel musician dey use person head do wey he don dey date for over a year now? The story, I cannot even comprehend. Like how? Usually if things happen like this, dem go say na Yahoo boy, na politician. But a gospel musician? That means we really need to be careful about everybody that is around us because it can come from anybody at any time.”

VDM to reward policeman who turned down N100m

Speaking further in the video, VeryDarkMan expressed surprise about the policeman in the Timileyin video who claimed that he was offered N100 million by the alleged killer, but he turned it down.

According to the online critic, he is surprised that there are policemen who would turn down such an offer in Nigeria.

VDM went on to say that the policeman should reach out to him for a reward so that he would be encouraged to continue to do good in the country.

He said:

“I didn’t even know there are policemen like this. To think that he was offered N100 million. According to him, he said the guy told him he was going to give him N100m so that he would keep quiet. To think he heard N100m and he exposed it, I no know say policemen like this dey. Some people like this policemen now, we suppose congratulate and hail am make people see say we still get policemen wey good. Because 80/90% of police, if they see this kain crime, dem go collect that money even though the guy no look like say he get money, dem go first take the offer and watch how the guy wan take bring am. This policeman, I wish say e fit reach out to me, at least make we carry some kain thing just give you to encourage you to continue this kain good work for Nigeria. May God continue to protect all of us.”

VDM also said:

"But for this gospel musician, I am still curious, what does he need it for? Is it going to make your music sweeter? Will it make you have more money? Do you plan on not becoming a gospel musician or you go make you blow bigger. Because imagine say you don do this kain thing finish, so this one now go dey inside church dey lay hand for people body, dey pray, dey kabash, you no go know where the power come from because na devil power dey activate pass.”

Video of Timileyin Ajayi motivating youths trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that gospel singer, Timileyin Ajayi, sparked massive reactions after his old video surfaced online.

In the post in his TikTok page, Ajayi was trying to motivate his fans about life and village people.

According to him, there were no village people anywhere and no one can stop them.

