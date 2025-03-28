A first year student was very displeased and heartbroken after realising she failed one of her courses

The year one student broke down in tears and refused to be consoled and painfully said she would leave the course

The student's emotional outburst has elicited mixed reactions on social media, with some people encouraging her

A video of a year one student shedding tears because she failed one of her courses has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

The student's relative, identified on TikTok as @tessyushie_, recorded her and shared the clip online.

A first year student weeps after failing a course. Photo Credit: (@tessyushie_)

Year one student heartbroken for failing course

The lady was amused at her cousin's emotional reaction because she failed one of her courses. In the clip, the heartbroken year one student wept bitterly and screamed.

Efforts to console her were unsuccessful as she continued to cry, vowing to leave the department.

At a point, the lady made fun of her cousin's situation by laughing and playing a Nollywood song used for sorrowful moments.

People were touched by the student's emotional outburst. When some netizens asked what course it was, the lady said it was mass communication.

It is unclear if that was the course she is studying or the one she failed.

Year one student's teary reaction elicits comments

inny said:

"I sent my result to my dad and he replied with a laughing emoji."

Vera❤️‍🩹🦋🧚💫🌹 said:

"It can only be photojournalism or broadcasting those two courses fit make person craze."

𝕺𝖋𝖚𝖗𝖊😃😍 said:

"Na once I remember say I get exam tomorrow."

princess🥹💝🎀 said:

"Me wey dey laugh😂……Ah dey fear deep down."

DIVA place👚👗👕 said:

"Na me be this for 300level I don wish anyone this even when u know u are brilliant."

Tempest🖤🎀 said:

"Ahhh.. na mass communication sef 😭😭, that course will humble you."

Hardiza💞 said:

"Mass communication is actually not easy I got 2f my first semester too."

BIG🥂TEE said:

"You fit get CGPA pass person whey no get any carry over 😁that one nah stage 9😳 Pele bby."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a year one student had gone viral for riding a horse to his matriculation venue.

Despite poor year one start, lady succeeds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had bagged a first class degree despite her slow start in her first year.

The 19-year-old software engineering graduate, who spoke with Legit.ng, admitted that getting back on track after her poor start in year one was one of her biggest challenges. In her words:

“One of my biggest challenges was getting back on track after a late start in my first semester. I had to quickly adjust and stay focused to catch up. Switching to software engineering was also a big change for me. I originally thought I would go into medicine, but over time, I realised my real interest was in technology and coding. It felt like the right decision because I could apply my skills to solve problems in a way that excited me..."

