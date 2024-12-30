A lady has come under fire after she proudly displayed her WhatsApp chat with an admirer who asked her out to dinner

She had requested the man's picture after he asked to take her out to dinner and was amused by what he sent

Many internet users came to the man's defence, criticising the lady's mockery of his physical appearance

Outrage has trailed a Nigerian lady's chat with a man who wanted to take her to dinner.

The lady, @onlyonekimorah, had posted their WhatsApp chat on TikTok with a cryptic caption.

People criticised how she reacted to the man's request. Photo Credit: @onlyonekimorah

Source: TikTok

"We observed we dont judge😂maybe nah prince wey disguise to come find him queen," she captioned her post on TikTok.

From the chat she shared, the man, Prince Innocent, requested to take her out to dinner, and she asked him to send her his picture.

When Innocent sent his picture, she appeared shocked and asked if it was his or a prank.

People did not like how she stylishly mocked Innocent's look.

Read their chats below:

People drag the lady

Tinah Tariye Koko said:

"Person go just wake up see himself Dey trend for Tiktok 😂😂😂😂 Nawa oooo. Not fair."

Divine Yashim said:

"This isn’t nice by the way."

sharp man said:

"For her mind she ajeh if dat guy na woman e for fine pass u oo."

Pretty owerri girl 👧 🫶❤️ said:

"Omo wig and handbag don make we girls feel say na watin really dey neccessary for our live omo don’t judge o respectfully."

fish said:

"But make we nor lie…the guy nor try at all…him blind ??..abi if na your sister show you as the new inlaw you go gree??"

God_win said:

"With your face wey be like Sherk… u wan shade person."

taydo said:

"Meaning what???it’s yahoo boys that’ll use you on the first date you’re looking for,you can just decline and moveeee."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had laughed at a keke driver who wooed her.

Lady makes fun of wheelbarrow pusher admirer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had made fun of a wheelbarrow pusher who tried to woo her.

According to an X user, the lady mocked the wheelbarrow pusher for trying to woo her. In the video, which was a velfie with the man, she informed her potential viewers that he wooed her.

The amused lady captured the man's wheelbarrow after asking him if he had what it took to take care of her. The lady's action drew the ire of people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng