A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to cry out after being caught trying out her elder sister's traditional wedding dress

According to the lady, her elder sister's hubby informed her that what she did was a taboo in Igbo land

Her outcry has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many people disagreeing with her sister's husband

A young lady, @aria.jay6, has lamented online after she was caught testing her elder sister's traditional wedding dress.

@aria.jay6 shared a short clip on TikTok in which she turned around for the camera while in the wedding dress.

According to the lady, she has been unable to sleep since she was caught.

"I haven’t been sleeping since then," she wrote.

@aria.jay6 said her elder sister's husband told her that wearing her wedding dress is a taboo in Igbo land.

She wondered if she would be struck by thunder for her action. Her video has stirred mixed reactions.

People react to her concern

Kendra_9 said:

"Na your type dey sn.atch her sister husband. because tell me why you were the clothes."

Ryn💗😘 said:

"If your sister does same to you check that😏person special day cloth you carry am wear you wan marry the husband too."

chika said:

"Na persin wey no no her left nd ryt them dey go put fear taboo."

Prince Felix 🇬🇧 said:

"Is against Igbo culture, even to the extent of videoing and post."

Gabriel Okafor said:

"The weeding dress looks good in you and it is not a crime to try that."

Arinze Nnaji said:

"Nah Your beauty me just dey look Omo you too fine."

user6015324859186 said:

"Lol my big sister wore mine to church today oo, got to know from her status and I was very happy. she is married though."

Obinna Unakalamba said:

"It's not taboo. It means your marriage to an Igbo man is near."

The man proudly displayed the male corset outfit with other female attendees who wore the same colour as him at the occasion.

Some social media users said that he gave off a feminine vibe with his attire and should have worn heels and tied 'gele' to complement his outfit.

