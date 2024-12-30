A Nigerian lady with SS genotype has shared her joy with netizens on TikTok after getting married to the love of her life

In a video, the lady threw shades at people who said she will not get married because she was a sickle cell patient

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate her

A Nigerian lady's love story has gotten social media users emotional after she shared her marital journey online.

The lady, who lives with sickle cell disease, had faced discouraging comments from some individuals who doubted her ability to find love and get married due to her health condition.

SS patient flaunts wedding ring Photo credit: @beingscholastica/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Sickle cell warrior flaunts wedding ring

The newlywed, known on TikTok as @beingscholastica, took to the platform to share her victorious moment, flaunting her wedding ring in a video that has since gone viral.

While sharing her special moment with her online followers, she inspired her fellow warriors and proved all her doubters wrong.

"Let's see how she will get married with her SS genotype. Officially a Mrs," she captioned the video.

Reactions as SS lady flaunts wedding ring

The video sparked an outpouring of congratulatory messages and well-wishes from TikTok users, who praised the lady's courage and confidence.

Many were moved by her story and felt inspired by her ability to overcome the challenges she faced.

@TofunmiMumcy Tony said:

"Abeg no stress urself if you carry belle ooo I’m SC."

@ISUOBORO said:

"Go warrior go warrior go. I love to see my fellow warriors flying without wings."

@Joy said:

"Me wey be AS come dey see As partner and they are so loving."

@Testimony 30BG said:

"I’m so happy for you o and I hope mine comes as well."

@Ellalove said:

"Congratulations my daughter will definitely get married someday even my son Amen."

@Official_vtunesfanpage said:

"Don’t mind them. Dey are not God. AA dey find husband e pain dem. Enjoy cutie."

@jxt_karen said:

"Congratulations and I pray the Lord delivers healthy kids. No complications. Amen."

@EMMANUELA said:

"Congratulations. You fought a lot to be here. So take your flowers."

@ecstas_y0 said:

"Congrats boo, I’m AC with AS partner now we don’t even know how to go about it."

@faithfulness said:

"Go girl, nah AA I be, I was served warm breakfast with ice water."

@Grace Enny said:

"Beautiful congratulations dear, you will love to enjoy your marriage and your children in Jesus name."

@ecstacy stated:

"But I don't know, but I don't have a problem at all being with an SS I love for who the person is."

@Princess Mercy Peter added:

"God bless me with an amazing partner that won’t stress me physically, emotionally and all. Amen even as I anticipate."

Watch the video below:

Lady with SS genotype finds love

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady posted a video displaying her wedding ring and a photo of herself and her man.

While posting the heartwarming video, she revealed how people taunted her, saying that nobody would marry her because she was a sickler.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng