A trending video has shown the moment a lady made fun of an 'iron condemn' wheelbarrow pusher who attempted to woo her.

Iron condemn is used in Nigeria to describe metal materials that are no longer useful and therefore sold as scraps.

She wondered how he intended to take care of her. Photo Credit: @DAMIADENUGA

Source: Twitter

An X user, @DAMIADENUGA, who shared the clip, wrote:

"This Iron condemn guy came to this lady in search for love and she started laughing at him."

She laughed at him for wooing her

In the video, the lady did a velfie with the man as she informed her potential viewers that he toasted her.

"This guy get strength walk up to him say make I excuse am say him like me," she said while laughing at him.

She asked if he has what it takes to care for her and videoed his wheelbarrow after asking him what he did for a living.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trailed the video

@BarcaPrincipal said:

"Imagine, the first question from a clean girl to an iron condemn seller is "how you wan take care of me"???

"Girls don't know any other word aside that."

@ajuba101 said:

"Sometimes, he could be richer than he appears… other times, it could be you who gives him ideas on what he’s good at, that he doesn’t know he can do very well and make lots of money from it to be able to build a legacy off… to build something that will last forever!!"

@ukange_davidx said:

"I’m very sure.

"This lady got nothing.

"The next thing can you take care of me.

"So it’s transactional."

@tobsmall said:

"Na lie. This one just dey chase clout. The guy no ask her out na she go tell am make dem act for social media clout."

@savage_mouth said:

"That guy dey make money pass her boyfriend.

"Iron condemn na oil business o.

"Their money na block."

@Dr_Pharouk said:

"It’s not bad actually, you can either accept or not. Posting him on social media was not necessary."

Source: Legit.ng