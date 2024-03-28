A Nigerian lady has stirred massive reactions after documenting her interaction with a keke driver who toasted her

The keke driver spotted her on the road and shot his shot boldly, requesting to take her out for enjoyment

The lady's reaction did not sit well with some people as many folks threw their weight behind the keke driver

A video of a keke driver toasting a lady has sent social media users into a frenzy.

The lady he toasted shared the clip on TikTok as she recorded him while he wooed her

She was amused that a kek driver wooed her. Photo Credit: @afroblueries1

"You dey ride maruwa you wan toast me," the lady replied him as she laughed at his audacity.

The keke driver was not discouraged and offered to take the lady out for fun.

She funnily declined with a promise to accept his request the next time they cross paths.

Her TikTok clip went viral online.

In a contrasting incident, a lady approached a man and demanded he woo her.

@afroblueries1's video got people talking

augustinechidi526 said:

"Dey play..... u no see juju ring for him finger.....If him touch u with that before u know wetin dey happen. .u go collect wotowoto reach 4rounds."

hush0707 said:

"Make you fear woman, if them wan mingle I swear them go turn up."

AKALINE said:

''Why ur papa con day video him. if na who drive motor now u go video him post."

ohheyyy33 said:

"You pass who them De carry go do faaji? Shiloh awaits you.de play."

Kk said:

"Abeg no Dey test my gender anyhow, we really go through a lot (FAJI)."

amelapounds1 said:

"Maruwa na 2.7M, he fit be millionaire in disguise."

Daniel7 said:

"So person wey de drive keke no fit toast babe again."

darixco said:

"Later the man go complain for house say task force arrest him."

Lady laughs at wheelbarrow pusher toasting her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a lady laughing at an 'iron condemn' wheelbarrow pusher toasting her

'Iron condemn' is used in Nigeria to describe metal materials that are no longer useful and therefore sold as scraps.

In the video, which was a velfie with the man, she informed her potential viewers that he wooed her. She asked if he had what it took to care for her and videoed his wheelbarrow after asking him what he did for a living.

