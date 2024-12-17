A woman was emotional as her daughter became a United States of America Air Force officer, also known as an airman

Her daughter stood with other officers, and the woman walked up to her to tell her how proud she was

The emotional moment between mother and daughter moved many to tears as it went viral on TikTok

A woman celebrated after her daughter became an American Air Force officer in an emotional way.

She approached her daughter, standing in a parade with other officers.

In the emotional video, the woman, @grace.grace72, told her daughter how proud she was of her achievement.

A tear dropped from the daughter’s eyes as she maintained her formation.

Emotional mother taps out daughter during parade

By American rules, airmen cannot leave their formation at their graduation ceremony until someone touches them, an action known as “tapping out.”

After praising her, the woman touched her daughter, and the latter broke out of line and hugged her mother.

The woman said:

“I love you so much. You've made me proud. You've made yourself proud, you've made your family proud. You are everything that a mother could ever ask for. The child that makes me proud. Thank you. I love you so much, airman Coke.”

Reactions as woman’s daughter becomes US Air force officer

@Tuna said:

“Her tears building in her eyes, til they fell and her face stood still. her strength is so beautiful.”

@Hoodo said:

“Another day to cry with strangers.”

@kaeli mae said:

“The tear fell and i lost it.”

@Kane said:

“Why is being a soldier such a big deal in America? in my country, it doesn't mean anything, it's just a job to earn an income.”

@K.G. said:

“On behalf of someone who will never hear these words, thank you for being a good mother.. It’s what I aspire to be.”

