A young Nigerian lady shared an exciting video as she and her family relocated to the United States of America

Her video detailed her relocation experience, as she moved to America with her family members

Many who came across the video congratulated her and “tapped” into the blessings of relocation

A Nigerian lady who relocated to America celebrated her latest achievement by sharing her experience on social media.

She detailed her journey from her final activities in Nigeria to the successful relocation.

A Nigerian lady and her family relocates to the USA. Photo: @aniqueta_multitalent

Source: TikTok

The lady shared her travelling process in a video shared by @aniqueta_multitalent on TikTok.

Lady visits her village before relocating to America

The lady and her family visited the village to say goodbye to their extended family members two weeks before relocation.

She then proceeded to pack their foodstuff and made her nails ahead of the relocation.

On the day of the relocation, the family flew to Paris before taking a connecting flight to Minneapolis, America

The video was captioned:

“Travel with me and my family from Nigeria to America.For everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven (Ecclesiastes 3:1)”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Nigerian family’s relocation to America

Many who came across the video congratulated her and “tapped” into the blessings of relocation.

@Lisa said:

"This is me next year."

@cakeditbynichole said:

“I’ll keep saying congratulations to others till it gets to my turn.”

@boluuu said:

"Congratulations this is I and my family next year."

@value 22 said:

"Make I travel with you, you book tickets for me and my own family??? congrats sha."

@enyyh said:

"Congratulations. I will use this sound to next year in jesus name."

@vees_diary_ said:

"All my fyp full of abroad people. I am speaking this into existence in Jesus name."

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng