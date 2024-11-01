A young Nigerian mother wept due to the excess house chores she had to carry out while taking care of her child

In the video, she complained that she was the one doing everything in the house without getting any help

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on her complaints and gave their opinions

A young Nigerian man has cried out over the house chores she’s faced with.

In a viral video, the lady complained that she had to do house chores and also take care of her child without help.

In a video shared by @ligit_star1, the lady sat on the floor with her child in front of her.

She complained that she was planning to cook and had not arranged her child’s school items.

She said:

“POV: I want to go back to my mother’s house. This man wan turn me to jacky. Kudos to all mothers. We are the Real Deals. God Bless us with Strength to hold up and stay Strong for Our Family.”

Reactions as lady cries over house chores

@BASHORUN PRIME said:

"Everything is now so different but our mothers did thesame things raising us... so what now changed."

@Rose said:

"Na why me self dey fear oo u go take care of Adam and him children."

Kosy said:

"I Dey my mama house with my baby Dey watch this video,cos no be me go crase bcos I born pikin."

@shyfavy20 said:

"After Dey go ask wat do u bring to the table, make I see any man wey go ask me dat question."

@georgemorcos1 said:

"If the man begin cry for waiting him self dey see the house nor go contain anybody."

Family of 7 spends N2k daily on food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a family of seven revealed how they managed to eat daily with N2,000 in a video that went viral.

In the video, the family made swallow with cassava flour and oilless okro soup with crayfish as their protein.

After the video went viral, Good Samaritans on social media decided to donate to family support.

