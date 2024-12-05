A Nigerian mum has showcased the act she does not fail to do with her children before taking them to school

Tagging it a ritual, she said she uses it for her kids from their heads to toes, adding that it stands as a purifier

Many women who watched the clip she shared commended the mum's action while highlighting its significance

A Christian mum, @theintentionaltwinmum, has taken netizens through an act she does with her kids before her school run.

"The ritual I perform on my children before taking them to school," the mum captioned a video she posted on TikTok.

She said she does it before taking her kids to school. Photo Credit: @theintentionaltwinmum

Source: TikTok

What the ritual entails

The mum said she gives her kids communion before taking them to school and her video showed her giving it to them.

Liquid communion, or communion wine, is a Christian sacrament that represents the blood of Jesus Christ, which was shed to forgive sins and establish a new covenant, according to the Bible.

Speaking on the communion she gives her kids, the mum highlighted its significance. In her words:

"...Because the body of Christ that was given to us is so sacred and so special. And I love that the communion gives us healing to all our bodies.

"So, I use the blood to anoint them (her kids) from head to toe because you know the blood of Jesus stands as a purifier.

"It signifies redemption, life in itself is in the blood of Jesus."

Watch her video below:

Mum's video stirs reactions

joyihuomaikeh said:

"Welldone dear, that's the way to go. blood of Jesus speaking better things for us and more."

Kate Charles308 said:

"Well done ✅ the blood of Jesus speaks better things."

Damsel Luv said:

"Hmmmm, this is very powerful, it will only take a spit mature mind to graps, continue my beautiful mum."

CTE said:

"Una wan chop Jesus finish.. What will the rest of us eat, we dey chop once a month , una na everyday."

fihfu said:

"Reminds me of when i was younger, my mother would give me and my siblings anointing oil to drink and put on our head before going out and it saves us."

Glazy said:

"Very necessary this is my mum when ever I’m traveling she makes sure I have a bottle of it where ever I’m going."

In a related story, Legit.ng shared 10 essential things parents need to put in place for their children before school commences.

Mum packs fufu for her child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mum had gone viral after she packed fufu, soup and pap inside her child's lunch box.

In a video that blew up on social media, the proud mum showcased the nutritious meal she prepares for her child.

She maintained her refusal to succumb to the pressure from other mothers who give their children more provisions.

Source: Legit.ng