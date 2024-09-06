As the school year approaches, parents must juggle a range of tasks to ensure their children are ready for the classroom, from health check-ups to organizing supplies

A smooth transition back to school requires careful planning, healthy routines, and a focus on both academic and emotional preparedness

With these 10 essential steps, parents can create a stress-free and positive start to the new academic year for their children

Nigerian parents, possibly everywhere in the country, are gearing up for the new school year, a time filled with equal parts excitement and anticipation.

With proper preparation, the transition from vacation to school can be smooth and stress-free for both you and your child. From medical checkups to organizing daily routines, here are 10 key things parents should put in place before school starts.

A parent’s checklist for a stress-free back-to-school term. Photo credit: Livignus via Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

1. Prioritize your child’s health

Ensure your child is physically prepared for the school year by scheduling regular checkups. Verify that their vaccinations are up to date, and address any health concerns. Teaching your child about personal hygiene, especially in the context of school environments, will help them stay healthy. A well-timed doctor’s visit can identify any underlying health issues, giving you peace of mind.

2. Stock up on school supplies

There’s nothing quite like starting a new school year with a fresh set of supplies. Ensure your child’s backpack is packed with all the essentials: uniforms, textbooks, stationery, notebooks, and lunchboxes. Create a checklist to keep track of what’s needed, and involve your child in the process—it will give them a sense of ownership and excitement about the upcoming year.

3. Revise academics

To ease the transition from vacation mode, help your child revisit last year’s lessons. Light revision will prime their mind for learning and make those first few weeks of school smoother. Whether it’s reviewing notes or practicing math problems, setting up a study schedule will keep their brain active and ready to engage in the academic challenges ahead.

4. Reestablish a daily routine

After a relaxed holiday adjusting to the school routine can be tough. Start by gradually shifting back to earlier bedtimes and wake-up times. A steady routine that includes meals, homework, and downtime will make mornings more manageable. Create a family calendar to help everyone stay on track.

5. Cultivate a positive mindset

Returning to school can trigger anxiety for some children. Encourage an optimistic attitude by talking to them about how to handle challenges, peer pressure, and academic stress. Be present to offer emotional support, and model resilience yourself. Reassure them that they can thrive academically and socially, even if the year ahead seems overwhelming at first.

6. Encourage extracurricular activities

School isn’t just about academics. Encourage your child to pursue extracurricular activities that spark their interest—whether it’s sports, music, art, or drama. These activities not only offer balance but also help develop social skills, discipline, and creativity. Find out what clubs or teams are available and let your child explore different avenues.

7. Stay updated on school events

School calendars are often packed with events, from parent-teacher meetings to open houses. Mark these dates early, so you don’t miss opportunities to connect with your child’s school community. Staying engaged with these events helps you understand their environment better and shows your child that their education is important to you.

8. Build relationships with teachers

Open communication with teachers is crucial for your child’s academic success. Establishing a rapport with your child’s teachers early on allows you to stay informed about their performance and behavior in the classroom. Regular check-ins can also alert you to any potential issues before they become major concerns.

9. Prepare your home for school mode

Stock your pantry with nutritious snacks and meals to ensure your child gets the energy they need for long school days. Plan meals that fuel both their body and mind, and consider prepping weekly menus to make life easier during those hectic school weeks. Having easy, healthy options on hand will help reduce the stress of last-minute meal planning.

10.Arrange after-school care and safety plans

For working parents, after-school arrangements are a must. Whether it’s an after-school program or a trusted neighbor, make sure your child has a safe place to go once the school day ends. Discuss walking routes, emergency contacts, and public transportation safety with your child to prepare them for independent commutes if applicable. This extra planning will ensure that they’re safe and cared for even when you can’t be there.

How 36 Nigerian states were created

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that since the beginning of President Bola Tinubu's administration, the National Assembly appears to be working towards making a significant change in the constitutional amendment process, particularly the creation of new states in the southern part of the country.

Though there has been a constitutional amendment since the return of democracy in 1999, the 10th assembly seems to be making moves for a big difference and setting big records with the agitation for creating new states.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng