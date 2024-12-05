After six months inthe university, a woman returned to see her child and received a rude awakening

The woman found out her little daughter was resistant to being carried by her as she could not recognise her

A video of the dramatic moment between mother and daughter has gone viral on social media and got people talking

A woman, @edzey246, was in disbelief as her little daughter could not recognise her after six months of being away.

According to the woman, she left the kid for the university months ago.

Child fails to recognise her mother after 6 months. Photo Credit: @edzey246

In a video she posted on TikTok, the mum stretched out her hand to carry her child who was on the lap of an adult.

Quite to the woman's surprise, the kid stared at her like she was a total stranger and refused to go into her open arms.

At the time of this report, the video has amassed over a million views on TikTok and more than a thousand comments.

Watch the video below:

People react to mother-daughter video

RiRiSoko♥️ said:

"This is painful yoh 😭😂😭😂 I remember when I didn’t see my baby for one month she cried when I wanted to hold her."

Ndibu said:

"I use to wait for mine to sleep back then so I can sleep with him he never allow me to touch him during the day and when he wakes up at night he cried like he has seen a witch."

Masana Sheenah said:

"Trick I learned with my 1st born…when they are in deep sleep, whisper in their ears, introduce yourself and tell them what u want to be called. Be consistent you’ll see results."

Breeze said:

"You should normalise video calling her every chance you get , mine lives in Botswana and she knows I’m her mother because I call every single time I get and she also ask them to call mama."

makgoasheilahboikanyo said:

"I left my daughter 3 days after birth but I visited her each and every holiday but now she's calling me Aunty."

TsoelopeleMash said:

"🤣🤣🤣The way she's so serious, she's saying I don't talk to strangers."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman had burst into tears as her son failed to recognise her after three years of being away.

Little son rejects his mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little boy had rejected his mother, who left when he was six days old.

According to the boy's mum, she left him when he was just six days old and returned to school to continue her studies.

After her graduation, the woman returned for her son, but he turned his back on her. A video captured the sad mum-son moment.

