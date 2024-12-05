Angela Okorie has opened up about an incident that was so painful to her, which occurred on a movie location

In her post, she said that someone took her Samsung phone and has not returned it despite having her picture and that of her son on it

She showed off bundles of cash as she cursed the theft and bragged of having more than a million naira to give the person if returned

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has reacted after her phone was stolen while she was on a movie location.

The movie star who was alleged to have been sent out by her landlord disclosed what was on her screen saver.

According to her, she had her picture and that of her son as her screen saver, yet the thief didn't deem it fit to return or call her.

In the video, she showed off some bundles of cash placed on her television stand. She bragged that she can give the person more than a million naira if the phone was returned.

Angela Okorie curses thief

In the caption of her post, she mentioned that she had to curse the thief. The actress, who called out her colleague, added that she was a good person and wondered why such should befall her.

The mother of one asked how someone would steal and bragged that the theft didn't break her.

She disclosed that she prayed to God, and he promised her to give double of her loss. Angela Okorie told the thief to ask God for forgiveness because of the evil act.

The movie star was also seen taking a drip, but she didn't mention if she was sick or not.

See the video here:

