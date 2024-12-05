A university student has shared a video showing the sweet gesture of her little brother who heard that she was returning home

According to her, the thoughtful boy spent the day cooking food for her so she would enjoy when she arrives

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to applaud the little boy's love for his elder sister

A university student was treated to a thoughtful surprise by her little brother, who went to great lengths to prepare a warm welcome for her return home.

The young boy's kind gesture has captured the hearts of many on social media who viewed the video on TikTok.

University student shows off food brother cooked Photo credit: @rhemachalwe/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Boy takes time to cook for elder sister

The student, who shared a video of the surprise on TikTok under the handle @rhemachalwe, was clearly touched by her brother's efforts.

In the video, the boy's culinary creations were carefully displayed in anticipation of his sister's arrival.

The boy had even turned off the lights to add an element of surprise to the gesture.

"When your little brother spent the day cooking for you because he heard you are coming back home from uni. He turned off the lights so it will be a surprise," the happy sister said.

Reactions as boy cooks for sister

The video quickly went viral, with many TikTok users praising the boy's thoughtful and loving nature.

@truthfullbrat said:

"The decorations I have at home can’t even boil rice."

@Behl_jacob said:

"My sis traumatized me she’d tell me and my brother she’d come back and we’ll bath and get dressed sit outside till the end of that day and we won’t see her na she make me get trust issues till today."

@Ada bekee said:

"Mine saved his daily school allowance to buy me milky doughnuts and that was the first time I had that."

@Marilyn said:

"Please show him soo much love. I used to do this when I was young and people wouldn't eat, till now i'm scared to cook for people."

@Dee said:

"I used to gather all my neighbourhood kids and practice dance routines to present upon my sister’s return from boarding school that year. Kai."

@Tabitha said:

"My younger brother sells data at home like this your brothers age he calls me every time to send me data so I can be online every time and anytime he wants to video call."

@Tobeszn reacted:

"As the younger brother I feel like crying. I used to decorate my sister's room when I knew she was coming back. He’s such an amazing young man!"

