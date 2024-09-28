A Nigerian mother has shared a video showing the kind of food she packed for her child to take to school

In the video, the woman displayed the fufu and soup with pap which she arranged inside different flasks

According to her, that was what she had and she refused to be pressured by mothers who had more

A Nigerian mother took to social media to showcase her child's modest school lunch, challenging the notion that parents must compete over meal provisions.

The video quickly went viral on the TikTok app with viewers reacting to it and sharing their opinions.

Mum packages fufu, soup, pap for child

In the video, the proud mother identified as @sandraessor revealed the simple yet nutritious meal she prepared for her child.

The meal consisted of fufu, soup, and pap, carefully arranged in separate flasks.

While sharing the clip, she emphasised her refusal to succumb to pressure from fellow mothers who may have more provisions for their children.

"POV: Nothing concern you with the lunch box fight because na wetin you get you go pack. Always coat my coat according to my size," she said.

Reactions as mum packs fufu, pap for child

The TikTok video sparked a wave of support from viewers, who praised her down-to-earth approach to parenting.

Many related to her sentiment, sharing similar experiences of feeling intimidated by others' expectations.

@joyce said:

"Please ma'am. I am the teacher, next time put two wraps of fufu. This one will no be enough for us."

@NISHOLA wrote:

"No no this is content cos why swallow lol Omoh alof us don craze 4 this country."

@Marie curie-4-u stated:

"I could remember when my jun sis insisted that she wanted the remaining amala that we ate the night before for sch lunch. I was literally crying & begging her to change her mind but aunty said NO."

@Queen_Zamani95 said:

"No be lie, my mom has brought Eba with Ogbono soup for me in school for lunch, Omo na so her power reach and that day I was like celebrity cause it wasn’t usual."

@zahra_md1:

"The sound alone is funny still come put fufu and soup still add pap."

@Gloria Ihediohamma said:

"Funny enough in my secondary school then, every Wednesday or so you are mandated to come to school with swallow or you will be punished. Both primary and secondary classes."

@ómótoyosi added:

"Abi ooo. Not one girl in their comment section saying 'even those people that pack Amala for their kids' omo side eye."

