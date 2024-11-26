A Nigerian man in the diaspora has opened up about how his estranged wife sent him packing out of his house in the United Kingdom

He said they relocated to the UK together, and he bought a house where they resided in after working hard

The man's story has sent social media users into a frenzy as people spoke about marital issues of Nigerian couples overseas

A Nigerian man in the UK has said his wife chased him out of the house he bought.

The man was interviewed publicly by content creator Precious Ubani when he shared his story.

He said his wife chased him out of his house. Photo Credit: (@preciousubani_)

"This story is so heartbreaking," Precious captioned a short clip of his story she posted on TikTok.

How wife chased Nigerian husband out

According to the man in the video, he and his estranged wife had moved to the UK, and he later bought a house after working hard.

However, his wife changed, a development he blamed on the church and external influence. He said she cut herself with a blade and lied he was responsible for it.

He said his wife called the police on him after what she did to her body with a blade. In his words:

"Myself and the woman (his estranged wife), we came from Nigeria to UK. Immediately I got here, I worked very hard, I got a house. I bought a house. So, what next is that maybe outside influence and church influence. They talked to her and she want to chase me out of the house.

"She gave herself body harm in six places (makes cutting gesticulation on his chest region and arms)..."

People react to man's story

AKUBE station on Facebook said:

"If i carry wife go UK make i no waiting cause am."

pretty angel said:

"Dindinrin man, see as he dey talk. even me as one of the gender, if na me. na shrine for house go judge. dey play."

fredosadebay said:

"My friend smartly refused to buy a house in the UK but he has three beautiful houses in Nigeria."

Prince said:

"Now I understand why my elder brother never wanted his wife to stay in the UK, he's a British citizen, but still, he only allowed his wife and kids to visit the UK and never permanently stay."

Sensilina said:

"Treat ur wife well home nd abroad. no woman will do this to a loving nd caring man."

Sunday Ayomide said:

"This man no lie, even UK police as warn Nigeria women that they should stop calling them on their husbands too much for African women."

