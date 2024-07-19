A man's marriage is in a dilemma after he caught his wife in bed with another fellow while he was away

The heartbroken Nigerian man stated that he came to the United Kingdom with his wife in 2023 and they have no kids

The man's story has elicited emotional reactions on social media as people share their thoughts on Nigerian marriages in the diaspora

A Nigerian man in the diaspora with his wife has lamented online about catching her in bed with someone else.

The man's heartbreaking story was sent as an anonymous message to X influencer @Wizarab10.

According to the man, they migrated to the UK in 2023 and have no kids. He recalled returning earlier from his night shift when he caught his wife in the act.

The heartbroken man said he has not spoken since the incident and is just weak. The man's story reads:

"I came back hours earlier from night shift and I met a man sleeping on my bed with my wife. We just moved to the UK late last year and have no kids. She is the student and I have been working full time.

"I woke the man up and told him to leave. I have not said a word since it happened. I am just weak."

Mixed reactions trailed the sad story

@lilyjoelily said:

"Things Dey really happen ooo.

"God abeg ooo."

@addel_cares said:

"What is really happening to the Nigerians in the UK? These stories are becoming too much ‍♂️.

"Bros just keep quiet, since you are the one working just be making your plans lowkey and find away to free yourself. You don't have a wife bro."

@amourab said:

"Bro is in serious trouble cos he has to beg his cheating partner to allow him to stay in the UK. Any trouble with the partner means he'll find himself in MMIA. Such a precarious situation."

@degraden1 said:

"E Dey pain me say you no go fit react how you suppose react because dem fit deport you‍♂️.

"Omo.

"Just turn chronic cheat.

"Bring Ashawo and every form of woman come house.

"Honestly that’s your only option of a get back.

"Cause you can’t leave the house.

"Also she no go gree leave house based on na UK, na she go get leverage if she call police."

@theotherayo said:

"Thank God you found out early, trust me this one would have given you another man’s child to father…

"And why has he not said anything, is he scared?"

Legit.ng reported that a man who relocated his wife to the UK had regretted the action as she cheated on him.

Wife divorces husband at UK airport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had divorced her husband at a UK airport.

According to an X user, the man arrived in the United Kingdom with his kids as dependents as he reunited with his wife, whom he sponsored.

@SeyiGlobal said the man sold off all he had in Nigeria to join his wife abroad, only to be dumped at the airport. Narrating how it panned out, @SeyiGlobal said she first asked to see their children's passports, which he handed to her without suspicion.

