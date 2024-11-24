A Nigerian man has sparked mixed reactions after sharing his experience with a very close secondary school friend

According to the young man, he ordered food online only for the delivery guy to be his long lost pal from school

Out of shock about his friend's means of livelihood, he felt ashamed to collect the food from him

A Nigerian man's unexpected encounter with a delivery rider has left him with a mix of emotions.

The man had ordered food online, only to be surprised by the arrival of a familiar face from his past.

Man shares experience with old school friend Photo credit: @omonna14/X, Abraham Gonzalez Fernandez/ Getty images. Stock photo of man in bicycle. Depicted person has no relationship with story.

Source: Twitter

Man discovers friend works as delivery rider

The man, @omonna14 on X, shared the story of how his long-lost secondary school friend turned up at his doorstep, delivering the food he had ordered.

His friend, who had clearly taken a different path in life, arrived on a bicycle, sweating profusely.

The encounter left the man feeling ashamed and unsure of how to react, particularly when it came to collecting the food from his friend.

In his words:

"So I ordered food from chowdeck this morning and it was one of my very close (lost) secondary school pal that delivered it with his bicycle. I didn’t even know how to feel. Shame no gree me collect the food. See as my guy dey sweat ontop how much."

Reactions trail man's story about school friend

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Amber said:

"Honestly this thing is really about Nigeria and not understanding the concept of dignity in labor. If the country as whole worked, one should be getting well paid (at least minimum wage) no matter the job. White boys do delivery abroad everywhere and it doesn’t give the aura of sufferhead at all?"

Daiso Dikee said:

"That’s sad, but at the same time, that’s life. Na to show am love; make his day."

Cinthiar wrote:

"I made two airtime transactions an hour ago, I have been debited but I'm yet to get the airtime. Please check thank you."

Sammy ID reacted:

"You can connect him to a better place to work if you got the connection. That’s what friends are for."

Bruhda said:

"Na una dey make am big deal. If he was on WhatsApp billing you everyday you’d still not appreciate the efforts, he say na “on top how much”.

Papillon added:

"Just press something from your heart for him he will appreciate. That’s life! Fingers can’t be the same."

Lady remembers friend who became mentally challenged

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kindhearted Nigerian lady took to social media to show off her friend who was not sound mentally.

She shared a touching video she made with him and revealed she has known him since she was in secondary school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng