A woman is seeking counsel online after her pastor advised her to punish her husband who doesn't have a good job

She said her husband has a master's degree but works as a labourer on a building site and her pastor dislikes him

The story generated a debate among netizens, with many blasting the cleric for his instruction to the woman

A wife is in a dilemma after her pastor advised her not to allow her husband to touch her until he gets a good job.

Influencer Racheal Joseph shared the woman's story on Facebook, and it blew up, amassing over 3k reactions.

Pastor tells wife to punish husband

According to the story, the pastor does not like the woman's husband. The woman admitted that her husband is good but is struggling.

She recalled finding him working as a labourer at a construction site and how it broke her. She added that her eight-year-old daughter also cried when she saw her dad, a master's holder, doing such work.

The woman is torn between following her pastor's advice and being a support system for her struggling husband.

The message read:

"My pastor warned me to stop allowing my husband touch me untill he gets a job. He does not like my husband and this my pastor is like a father to me. My husband is good and struggling . Mama yesterday on my way back from work I saw my husband doing conkeri work, he was carrying block and sands in a building close bye .i cried my eyes out.

"He got home with the money and gave me. I refused . My pastor said that he needs to keep doing it. I am confused because even this morning he has gone back to the site and he has masters oo. Please my daughter that is 8years cried too sleep yesterday when she saw her father. I am emotional about this whole thing."

Reacting to the story sent to her inbox, Racheal wondered what the pastor's real motive was.

"Why is he interested in your kiri department? He want they tap ni ?

"You guys should stop all this pastor this and that.

"Na pastor go tell you what to do with your life ?

"Nawa."

Reactions trail woman's story

Alheri Kato Samuel said:

"From the look of things, your husband is responsible and your pastor wants to sow seed of discourse between you in order to take advantage. Stay away from your pastor and support your husband."

Juwaira Mohammed Atabo said:

"And you still the go to that church ABI there is something you're not telling us🙄 if not how can a pastor tell you not to sleep with your husband because he is jobless and you accept it."

Ajogwu Jerry Ochada said:

"This is my problem with some of you especially in this Tinubu country.

"You worship your pastors and neglect your husbands.

"Very soon, the yeye pastor go tell you to open your legs let him pour anointing, with this your level of mumuism you go gree."

Shina Prayers said:

"He has masters ,he is carrying blocks, you are not happy, you rather prefere he sits at home doing nothing.Madam your husband is a very responsible man.Leave this pastor said,pastor said, abi you want marry your pastor."the bible says despise not the days of little beginning".you don't know where God can lift your husband to manager.take the money he gives you prepared good food for him."

