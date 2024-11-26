A Nigerian man in the diaspora has gone viral over a video where he vouched for the faithfulness of his girlfriend, who is in Nigeria.

He swore she is faithful and does not mess around despite not seeing him in eight years and counting.

More details shortly...

He said his girlfriend is faithful to him.

Source: TikTok

In h is words:

"...I'd swear with my life for here. 100 per cent. To God who made me."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the video

Adeyoola said:

"I can do such if the man is committed financially and emotionally."

Tolu🖤🌸 said:

"I can do that 🥰🥰🥰as far he dey press money and we dey communicate."

Ozzidi flexible ❤️☺️ said:

"I told my husband dat money is not my problem dat my problem na to knack d following year he came back nd he's manhood is no longer active he told me is high blood pressure."

💕petittemmy💕💋 said:

"Girl wey dey Faithful dey bro.

"Am a living witness."

Collins said:

"Make dem give this guy award for fooling."

King billions said:

"Should we tell him ??"

Uwa Yemwen said:

"I love men that has this boldness and confidence on their girlfriend or wife. And I just pray the girl doesn’t bring shame to him."

Source: Legit.ng