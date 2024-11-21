A student has written a long letter to her teacher to welcome her to the school formally and to ask to be her friend

The content of the letter was shared online by the teacher, who said she was in the school for her teaching practice

The student who is in junior secondary school in Lagos told her teacher she likes her way of dressing and would like to be friends

The content of a student's letter to her teacher has been leaked on social media.

The teacher is new to the school and was surprised when she got the letter from the child.

The student is in JSS2 and she wrote a long letter to her teacher. Photo credit: TikTok/Bennedictta.

In a video she posted on TikTok, Bennedictta shared the full handwritten letter with her audience.

In the letter, the student said she liked the teacher, especially her sense of fashion.

The student named Alade Beauty pleaded with the teacher to allow her to be her friend.

She said Bennedictta was like a role model to her, insisting she would like to be like the teacher.

Beauty wrote:

"Firstly, the reason I want to be your friend is because you are fashion itself. You don't need to look at yourself, you are so beautiful. I know that this letter may offend you, but I'm very sorry. Besides, I don't need anything from you, if not your friendship and worldly/Godly advice. I wish to be like you. If imagination would be real, I would be a replica of you.

"Perhaps some teachers find it hard to accept a child's proposal because it is called disrespect. Please, just please, I'm pleading on behalf of myself, accept me to be your friend."

See the full letter below:

Reactions as student writes letter to her teacher

@mullar said:

"You know watin dey pain me be say if na exam the boy no fit write better letter like this."

@Yiiiisha_Nova said:

"Wow! She’s so good even a graduate can’t compose like this. Be her friend she’s very smart."

@adediranoluwaseu1 said:

"She's brilliant with this writing."

