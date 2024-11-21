A young woman has come out to share her story after she and her husband got separated from each other

The lady said she got married in 2023, but her marriage to the love of her life crashed after just six months

She and her partner were highly excited on the day they got married, but unfortunately, their excitement did not last

A lady who is now divorced has come out to share her story months after becoming single again.

Emma Amara shared her story via a series of posts she made on TikTok, saying what happened was unfortunate.

The lady and her husband got divorced after six months. Photo credit: TikTok/@emmahamara.

Source: TikTok

According to Emma, she married her husband in 2023, but the marriage ended after six months.

Emma said it was her dream wedding, and she and her partner were highly excited.

Unfortunately, their excitement did not last because their marriage ended after less than a year.

Emma said she had met her husband on Facebook and that he was the type of man she wanted because he was deep into the things of God.

While they were dating, she saw many red flags, but she ignored them because she deeply loved the preacher man.

Reactions as lady divorces her husband

@Jackykendubay said:

"I would like to share my story but I don't who to tell."

@Diana Wambui said:

"The voice itself tells us the pain."

@Sofia said:

"l got married on January 2024 to the love of my life and within six my ex husband ghosted me and the only excuses is his family told him he shouldn't have marry I disabled lady."

@its melanie said:

"Might be a blessing in disguise, be strong Emma, you got this."

@Goitse Lupe said:

"I got married in September 2020 and divorced in January 2021."

