A man sent a text message to his wife, letting her know he would continue to talk with his ex-girlfriends

The man categorically told his wife that his ex-girlfriends were not his enemies, insisting that he would not avoid them

The message angered his wife, who shared it with an X influencer, Solomon Buchi, and he posted it online

A Nigerian man sent his wife a scathing text message, and the content is trending online.

It appeared the man was hobnobbing with his ex-girlfriends, and his wife did not like it.

But instead of apologising, the man categorically told his wife he would not stop talking to his ex.

The man said:

"My exes are not my enemies, and I will continue talking to them regardless of the discomfort it causes you as my spouse. I understand that you've explained how it makes you feel, but I don't see anything wrong with it. Take it however you want-I can't take responsibility for how you feel."

Angered by her husband's response, the woman shared the message with X influencer Solomon Buchi.

Solomon said:

"A married woman sent this to me, and it’s quite mean for a husband to say this to his wife. There’s no reason why you should be adamant about speaking to your exes if you value your marriage. Cut them off and have little contact with them, because everyone you’ve had romantic relations with has a part of you. No matter how strong you are, you will slip one day. It takes one vulnerable moment, and to avoid it, keep your exes far. They’re not your enemies, but you should honour your marriage, and not give your partner a reason to doubt your fidelity."

Reactions to Solomon Buchi's post

@UfotImaobong said:

"If she starts talking to her own exes, he'll remember that there's something called Okafor's law."

@moscolino7 said:

"If you cannot factor in your partners feelings and place them before anybody else in your life, you don’t deserve them."

Man unblocks his ex-girlfriend

In a related story, a lady got a message from her ex-boyfriend, who had earlier blocked her after their relationship hit the rocks.

The man said he unblocked her because he wanted to inform her that he was getting married to another woman.

After giving her the heartbreaking information, the man went ahead to block the lady once again.

