A married man set to become a first-time father has expressed worry on social media over a request from his wife

Quite to his disappointment, his pregnant wife insisted that she wants her pastor to accompany her to the theatre

The displeased man asked social media users whether it was his pregnant wife's pastor who should follow her to the theatre or him

A man has lamented online after his pregnant wife declared her desire to have only her pastor accompany her to the theatre.

The confused man laid his complaint to Facebook influencer Racheal Joseph.

His wife's choice shocked him.

Source: Getty Images

Racheal shared the man's message to her followers and kept his name anonymous. In the text, the man said his wife is expecting their first child.

However, she doesn't want him to follow her to the theatre and prefers her pastor. He wondered who was supposed to be with his wife between him and her pastor. Racheal posted:

"From my box.

"Post this for me. Between myself and my wife pastor who is suppose to enter theatre with her. My wife insist is her pastor . She is having our first baby. Please she is here as your followers."

The man's outcry sparked debate online

Day Springs World said:

"Some of my gender too do.

"Nawaooooo."

Esther Blessing Idowu said:

"The way we humans idolize pastors and men of God in this part of the world. We don't believe in our personal spirituality and it eventually brings issues in the long run."

Ebere Ameh said:

"You will enter with her and if she refuses, let her enter alone to the theater.. that her pastor should pack one side...safe delivery I pray 🙏."

John Ochogwu said:

"Between you and the pastor, who is responsible for the pregnancy?"

Joseph Miriam Wandoo said:

"What's the pastor doing there nah🤷.

"Is pastor even supposed to be there with her,is the child belong to the pastor?

"Some of us women will be creating problems for ourselves 🤷."

Oseni Ojochide Joy said:

"Then she’ll also have to choose between her husband and her so called pastor after delivery. I don’t know why some women denigrate their husbands before men of God. May God help us o."

Source: Legit.ng