A Nigerian lady is in tears because her relationship is currently in jeopardy after she and her man went for a test

The test was to confirm if their genotypes were compatible and to check if they could marry each other without issues

However, the man broke up with her after the genotype test result confirmed that they are both AS and incompatible

A man called it quits with his girlfriend after a genotype test result confirmed they were both incompatible.

The man had been ignoring the lady after the test result came out, and it became clear they were not going to be a husband and wife.

The man broke up with his girlfriend after the genotype test. Photo credit: TikTok/Sijuade.

Source: TikTok

The lady in question shared the heartbreaking story on TikTok, advising fellow women to undergo a genotype test before starting a serious relationship with any man.

In the TikTok post, the lady, Sijuade, shared the message her man had sent her.

The message read:

Hi! How are you? I'm sorry for all the ignoring; I don't have a choice, Dan, to do it. Do you remember the day we both went for a test. If I should continue with you might be a wasting of time for you and you are not getting younger. Your genotype can't work with mine. We are both same genotype which is very bad for both of us. We can't marry each other. AS can't marry AS. That means I'm wasting my time on you. I'm sorry for the adjustment. Will still fulfil my promise."

Reactions as lady loses her relationship

@Divine NC Godson said:

"The number of people that don't know the meaning of genotype is crazy . what did you guys do in school?"

@olajohn837 said:

"My relationship of 7 years ended because of genotype. But we both understood and went separate ways without getting hurt. Trust me its worth it."

Lady shares how her man changed her life

Meanwhile, the life of a Nigerian lady is no longer the same since she met her boyfriend, and she has told her teary story online.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady indicated that her life took a negative turn after she met the man.

Photos shared in the video showed how brightly she was shining before she met the man, and things took a negative turn.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng