A Nigerian man recalled how his ex-girlfriend used to get angry because other ladies commented on his social media posts

He narrated how she used to get the social media handles of female commenters and question him about them

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on his relationship and similar experiences

A young man recounted how toxic his former relationship was due to his ex-girlfriend’s attitude.

He said she used to get angry because other ladies commented on his social media posts.

In an X post by @MrMekzy_, the man added that his ex used to get the social media handles of female commenters and question him about them.

Due to her attitude, the man said he stopped posting pictures on social media.

He said:

“You think you’ve seen toxicity in relationships? I used to date someone who’ll get so mad when women compliment the pictures I post on social media. She’ll go through every single comment, get the handles of interest to her and start asking me about them and why they’re commenting on my pictures. These are women i don’t even know bruh.

“Whenever I post pictures the next message I’ll get is “you’ve posted your picture na, so that women will start commenting nonsense under it, that’s the type of thing you like”. I stopped posting my pictures cos I didn’t want any trouble. Those were dark times.”

See the post below:

Reactions as man speaks on past relationship

@TheTifeFab said:

"Lmaoo then they blame it on their exes who cheated on them with one of the girls in their comment section."

@cheekay_ said:

"I can't even imagine. Na this kyn affliction Bible talk say no go rise the 2nd time."

@Jaecougar said:

"I can relate heavily to this."

