A Nigerian lady recently discovered the truth about her relationship with her boyfriend of seven months.

In a TikTok video, she said that she found out that her boyfriend only dated her because he was dared to do so

Many people who came across the video gave their thoughts on the situation, while others shared their experiences

A Nigerian lady is in pain as she narrates what she discovered about her seven-month relationship.

According to her, she discovered that her relationship with her boyfriend was a facade.

In a video posted on TikTok by @fehyiiii, the lady said that her life didn’t end when she recently discovered that her boyfriend was with her because of a dare.

She said that he was dared to date her for a year.

The lady said:

“Life didn’t end last week when I found out that my boyfriend was actually dared to date me for a year. And we are almost seven months gone.”

Reactions follow lady’s shocking revelation

Many people who came across the video gave their thoughts on the situation, while others shared their experiences.

@Olori ego said:

“I dated a guy for 2 years. It was a dare between him and his friends, and he still did me dirty.”

@Mirabel said:

“Pretend as if you don’t know and use the remaining three months to show him pepper.”

@Wendy said:

“Yours still better sis my ex was dared to date me and we dated for good 3yrs.”

@YOUR’S TRULY said:

“Leave him with something to learn with.”

@October_18 said:

“Abeg make dem dare person for me too even if nah seven days single life wan kill me.”

