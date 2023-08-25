Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo, in a recent video, sent a message to bachelors in Nigeria as he said he doesn't while a man above 24 shouldn't be married

Pastor Kingsley, who is also a relationship coach, went on to compare young Nigerians to their contemporaries in developed country

As expected, the cleric's statement has sparked outrage from Nigerians as many clapped back at him

Nigerian clergyman and relationship coach Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo, who is also an uncle to music star Burna Boy, has caused a buzz with his recent comment about marriage.

In a video that has gone viral, Pastor Kingsley, while speaking at an event, explained the reason for a man to be married at 24.

According to the cleric, in many developed countries, young people at the age of 18 have already left their parents’ houses and are already taking responsibility.

He further claimed there were numbers of teenagers in Silicon Valley who are already billionaires, while a Nigerian man is still in his father’s house at 28 running errands.

“I don’t know why a man should be above 23 or 24 and not be married. Your mate in animal kingdom has grandchildren, and your mate at 18 in developed countries has left their parents’ house, which exposes them to responsibility really quickly. "

Reactions trail Pastor Kingsley's video

See some of the comments Legit.ng compiled below:

caffodon:

"Rubbish talk wen family problem drag u like dis body go tell u.. i pity who Dey listen to all dis men talking rubbish..Life no get formula,somebody can marry at d age of 24yrs n dead at d age of 30."

billionaireafrica:

"Only in Africa these guys will pick microphone to talk non.sen.se ."

tobilobaamusa5:

To those of you attacking him, it’s obvious the situation of the country has restricted your brain. In developed countries, at 24 you are already working and in your own apartment."

edim_david__:

"This is so WRONG! Stop putting unnecessary pressure on people. This is why people marry wrongly."

