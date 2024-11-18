Daddy Freeze's Free Nation church has conducted its first wedding, and he invited Pastor Tobi Adeboyega to officiate

In a video, the couple took their wows excitedly while the ace broadcaster used the opportunity to shade those mocking his church

Some netizens shared different comments about the couple, while others made remarks about the church and Pastor Tobi

Media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, made the news after his Free Nation In Christ Online Church conducted its first wedding.

He invited Pastor Tobi Adegboyega to officiate the wedding and join the couple in holy matrimony. In a video, the preacher noted that couples get married to avoid pre-marital bedroom activities. He read the marriage vows to the couple who repeated after him.

Daddy Freeze's church holds 1st wedding with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega as the officiating minister. Image credit: @daddyfreeze, @tastebudzng

After the couple said their vows, the bride made another request. She said she wanted to say a special vow to her husband, and the groom also shared his. He was emotional as the bride opened up about how she felt about him.

After the couple took their vows, they danced in front of their guests. Daddy Freeze and his wife, Benedicta Olarinde, congratulated the couple and shared their wishes for them.

The ace broadcaster also shaded those who condemned his church and made a cryptic statement about those who criticise him and still beg him for alms.

Watch the video below:

Watch the couple dancing and guests in attendance in the slides below:

Reactions as Daddy Freeze's church conducts wedding

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the first wedding conducted in Daddy Freeze's church below:

@okebnik:

"I like the dress but she suppose cover her hair now make the place look holy na."

@lynuzuko:

"Which kind Jesus Industry Pharisee be this."

@shola.coal:

"For which church na? Abi which one una be self."

@captjoedflightgod:

"Ya all calling this great couples out. Don't be surprised their home will be so blessed and they will live happily... May GOD bless their home."

@kate0010617:

"They are not yet married o."

@deedoradollarblogger:

"The cussing pastor, google it. The Nigeria version hahahaha."

Daddy Freeze speaks about churches

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daddy Freeze spurred reactions online as he spoke on the reports of churches turning into nightclubs in the UK.

The controversial internet sensation shared a video of a man confirming the reports as he showed a building that had been transformed already.

Daddy Freeze went on to ask triggering questions about the Christian faith, stirring reactions online.

