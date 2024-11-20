A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video of her mother taking care of her son and dressing him in native attire

While sharing the clip via the TikTok account, the lady revealed that her son was her mother's first grandchild

The funny clip showed the doting grandmother dressing her grandson in kingly attire including beads and a red cap

A heartwarming video has surfaced online showing the special bond between a Nigerian grandmother and her first grandchild.

The child's mother posted the video on TikTok, showing her mother's pure joy as she spent quality time with her grandchild.

Grandma dresses grandson in kingly attire Photo credit: @tutu970/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Grandma dresses grandchild in kingly attire

In the video posted by @tutu970 on TikTok, the grandmother was seen adorning her grandchild in traditional Nigerian attire, similar to that of a king.

According to the caption, the grandmother was over the moon to have finally met her first grandchild.

"POV: Your mum got her first grandchild. My son don hear am for him grandma hand," the video's caption read.

Reactions as grandma dresses son in kingly attire

The video has garnered lots of views and comments from TikTok users, with many praising the relationship between the grandmother and her grandchild.

@Gift Lambert100 said:

"It's remaining for us to gather the maidens in the village, so that the crown prince will choose a wife."

@lilypresh24 said:

"Here comes the heir apparent to the throne. Prince ifenna of Umuowa kingdom."

@lilybryn2 said:

"Them don crown am king, e be like you go be palace maid."

@NayaFc500 said:

"No be small coronation ooo. Abeg which day e Dey choose bride make I turn up. Single life wan wound me."

@Adunni said:

"What my mummy can do when she find out am having a baby girl she get her bag down she even carry it to hospital the day I want to give birth does doctor just dey laugh."

@Last born8066 said:

"Here comes the heir to the throne na today them coronate am make una sha cook rice drop location I dey come."

@kingElv added:

"The branding is stamped, I love our people, immediately we don ensure say him know where he’s coming from."

Watch the video below:

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng