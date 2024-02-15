A new mother has shared a captivating video showing the only way her baby sleeps comfortably

According to the surprised mother, her baby would always cover his face with a blanket while sleeping at home

The video has sparked reactions from netizens especially mothers who could relate to her experience

A Nigerian lady has left netizens rolling on the floor after sharing her baby's unusual sleeping position.

The mother identified as @ijeomaurhioke on TikTok revealed that her baby can’t sleep without covering his face.

New mum cries out over baby's sleeping position Photo credit: @ijeomaaurhioke/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum shares clip of baby's sleeping position

In the video she shared, her baby was seen sleeping peacefully with his face covered with a blanket.

She revealed that the first time she saw her baby sleeping in such a position, she was so scared.

She wrote:

“My baby can't sleep without covering his face. The first time I saw him do this my heart flew out of my chest.”

Reactions as baby sleeps with face covered

The comments section of her video was filled with reactions from netizens sharing their thoughts.

Hussain Garba reacted:

“If you can't sleep without blanket no matter how hot the weather is gather here.”

Abebi said:

“Team off light before sleeping gather here.”

Schola_edits said:

“Even in this heat, if I don't cover myself with wrapper, I can't sleep well my mum hate this habit of mine but wetin I go do kwanu.”

The ayigbe toffeest said:

“Buy a porous cover, so he can still have sufficient air when he covers his face. Might help.”

Omaegbu Praise325 said:

“Your baby is me fl same here my ears and face needs to be covered as am sleeping.”

Blessing Sparkles reacted:

“People that sleep on their back like to cover their face because it' becomes too cold.”

Tahilagirlscloset commented:

“Off light e Dey affect e eyes.”

Aries said:

“Just turn off the lights for him if you want to have rest of mind.”

@chocobarbie21 said:

“It's normal, I can't sleep without covering myself with wrapper.”

Watch the video below:

