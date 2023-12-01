A viral video captured a cute moment between a father and son who slept in the same position

The dad, who was fast asleep next to his little boy, did not realise that they were being filmed

The adorable duo wore matching outfits and looked like twins as they snoozed away

A video of a little boy who slept in the same posture as his father has gained attention online.

The father, who was deeply asleep close to the little boy, was unaware that they were being recorded.

Father and poses same way. Photo credit: TikTok/@feyishara

Both the father and son wore similar clothes while asleep and also shared a striking resemblance.

The video melted the hearts of many viewers who praised the sweet bond between the father and son.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Pabloa reacted:

“Na copy and paste this boy do.”

OMA said:

“He took the resemblance personal.”

Burger14 wrote:

“Like father like son.”

Praise commented:

“No need for DNA test.”

Mrprestige25:

“Evidence is that you.”

Lucy Doris:

“The same style of sleeping. God is wonderful.”

Prettydoraf:

“Lol original copy.”

Aloma N.B.AQI3:

“Una no need to do DNA test at all.”

