Lady Shares Her 15-Year-Old Brother's Hilarious WhatsApp Chat With Girl, Amuses People
- The WhatsApp chat between a 15-year-old boy and a girl has surfaced online and made people laugh
- The boy's elder sister posted the funny WhatsApp chat on social media after finding it on his phone
- While some people were impressed by the boy's reply to the girl, others made jokes about their discussion
A young lady, @lee_nah65, has posted her brother's WhatsApp chat with a girl and caused a commotion online.
She shared a particular part of the chat that was the highlight for her.
"D part where he said Goodnight after everything d gal said," she wrote on TikTok.
The girl, Christiana, told her bother, 15, that she could no longer continue their relationship because he didn't give her what she wanted.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
She added, in the chat, that she won't call or text him anymore, and he replied:
"Hey. Goodnight dear."
Read the chats in the video below:
People react to the WhatsApp chats
Christina Patterson said:
"The worst part is that the girl has the same name with me."
KING <>JULIA💕💎❤️🩹 said:
"Make I fix my xs max give my brother first I wan see him true colour."
Buike said:
"Abeg I need do transfer for this ur brother... Brotherhood is proud of him, no time for long talk."
💞Ayomide💞 said:
"Wetin he want way the girl no give am hope say no be Wetin I dey think Sha."
A said:
"If you like dey curse guys!! Your brother too dey part of us. Very simple."
Osineke/Content 💜 said:
"Ayra star lines dea there oo."
Ama baby🧚🏽♀️ said:
“Hey goodnight dear” he knows he’s getting his girl back in the morning."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had displayed the text messages she saw on her younger sister's phone.
Facebook chat between girl and SS3 boy
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had posted her sister's funny Facebook chat with her SS3 male classmate.
According to the lady, she had just had her bath and entered the room only to find her younger sister smiling while on her phone. @oseremen001 said she collected her sister's phone to find out what amused her, and that was how she saw the Facebook chat.
In the chat, her sister and the boy named Ebube spoke about their future marriage. He said he would like to have four kids - two males and two females.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng