The WhatsApp chat between a 15-year-old boy and a girl has surfaced online and made people laugh

The boy's elder sister posted the funny WhatsApp chat on social media after finding it on his phone

While some people were impressed by the boy's reply to the girl, others made jokes about their discussion

A young lady, @lee_nah65, has posted her brother's WhatsApp chat with a girl and caused a commotion online.

She shared a particular part of the chat that was the highlight for her.

She was amused by her brother's chat with the girl. Photo Credit: @lee_nah65

Source: TikTok

"D part where he said Goodnight after everything d gal said," she wrote on TikTok.

The girl, Christiana, told her bother, 15, that she could no longer continue their relationship because he didn't give her what she wanted.

She added, in the chat, that she won't call or text him anymore, and he replied:

"Hey. Goodnight dear."

Read the chats in the video below:

People react to the WhatsApp chats

Christina Patterson said:

"The worst part is that the girl has the same name with me."

KING <>JULIA💕💎❤️‍🩹 said:

"Make I fix my xs max give my brother first I wan see him true colour."

Buike said:

"Abeg I need do transfer for this ur brother... Brotherhood is proud of him, no time for long talk."

💞Ayomide💞 said:

"Wetin he want way the girl no give am hope say no be Wetin I dey think Sha."

A said:

"If you like dey curse guys!! Your brother too dey part of us. Very simple."

Osineke/Content 💜 said:

"Ayra star lines dea there oo."

Ama baby🧚🏽‍♀️ said:

“Hey goodnight dear” he knows he’s getting his girl back in the morning."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had displayed the text messages she saw on her younger sister's phone.

Facebook chat between girl and SS3 boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had posted her sister's funny Facebook chat with her SS3 male classmate.

According to the lady, she had just had her bath and entered the room only to find her younger sister smiling while on her phone. @oseremen001 said she collected her sister's phone to find out what amused her, and that was how she saw the Facebook chat.

In the chat, her sister and the boy named Ebube spoke about their future marriage. He said he would like to have four kids - two males and two females.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng