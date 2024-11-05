A young boy went viral after he made a beautiful clothes hanger with the use of plumbing pipes

In the viral video, the young boy cut the pipes and assembled them to construct a beautiful cloth hanger

Many who came across the video celebrated the young boy and shared their intentions to place orders for the hanger

A young boy made a beautiful clothes hanger using pipes.

The young boy cut the plumbing pipes and assembled them while making the clothes hanger.

Boy makes beautiful clothes hanger with pipes. Photo credit: @midecollections

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video posted by the boy’s sister, @midecollections, the lady revealed that the hanger was constructed for her business.

After assembling the pipes, the creative boy sprayed the hanger to finish it perfectly.

At the end of the video, the boy proudly displayed his creation.

The video was captioned:

“POV: My brother made me a clothes hanger for my business.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as boy makes hanger with pipes

@Bube| writer | student PT said:

"My brother own na too dey thief all my polo."

@Marybaby said:

"My own brother no sabi dis one oo na to Dêy make me shout like mad woman."

@THRIFT_BY_MIWAH said:

Please where are you located ? I need one."

@Only1lagosian said:

"Nice idea. To make it a complete work, he needs to look for a material to put inside the hanging pipe to make it more stable from heavy cloths. Asides that. This is very creative."

Talking Tee said:

"Really???? Wow!! Very beautiful when did you post this??? It ought to have gone viral! I want him to make one for me, how much is it and when can I get it! I am based in Abuja!!!! Can y’all see?????"

