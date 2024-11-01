A young man shared the funny song his younger sister composed while asking him to send her money

He played a recording of the song on his TikTok page as he revealed what he did after she sang to him

Many who came across the video shared their similar experiences and admired the relationship the siblings shared

A young man shared the funny song his sister composed for him.

He said his younger sister made the song to ask him for money.

Man sends sister money after she composed song for him. Photo: @kodamdcvc

Source: TikTok

In a video posted by @kodamdcvc on TikTok, the man shared a recording of the song.

After listening to the song, he also revealed that he sent her the money.

He captioned the video:

“POV. My sister composed a song to bill me. Just because she’s the last-born.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as girl composes song for brother

Many who came across the video shared their similar experiences.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@Nao said:

"Me wey be lastborn na my broda dey bill me."

@babylayo love said:

"I wish I have brother to do this with."

@Chy Gonzy said:

"I can totally relate..God blew my brothers so much."

@Gift blossom said:

"my brother go just shout for me even if na full album or I feature person seff e no go gree give me."

@princess Blessing said:

"If nah my brother 10 naira no go come out if you like enter studio or become musicians."

@queeny splash said:

"This is me and my brother this morning i almost faint while singing for him but last last na 20k he still send for me."

Read more related stories on family

Lady complains of chores in husband's house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian mother wept due to the excess house chores she had to carry out while caring for her child.

In the video, she complained that she was doing everything in the house without help.

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on her complaints and gave their opinions.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng