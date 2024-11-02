A man has reportedly taken down his wife's Facebook page, which had been monetised and had got over $200 (N329,500)

A lady who shared the story lamented that the woman worked hard to build her Facebook page and that it recently got monetised

She shared the reason the man gave for taking down his wife's Facebook page and asked netizens what they would do if in the woman's shoes

A woman has cried out after her husband reportedly deleted her monetised Facebook page.

Facebook user MamaAfrica Nkeoma Adikaibe posted the lady's story on the social media platform and asked people what they would do if in her position.

Why husband deleted his wife's Facebook page

According to Nkeoma's post, the woman said her monetised page had earned over $200 (N329,500) before it was deleted.

She added that the page would have continued to earn more as it had two posts which went viral. The woman's story read:

"My Husband d£Leted my monitized Faceb00k page that has two posts that went viral yesterday, and earned over 200 dollars as at yesterday and suppose to continue spreading and earning today, but hubby has deleted page.💔"

Nkeoma lamented that the woman worked hard to get the Facebook page to where it was before its recent monetisation. She said the woman's husband doesn't want her posting content on Facebook.

"That’s a message from a lady that has worked hard to build her Facebook page to monetization recently. Just when she started earning her husband deleted her Facebook account that he doesn’t want her to be doing any content on Facebook…"

Social media users react

Ezeanya Chinaza Sophia said:

"When you marry a weapon fashioned against you as husband 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Nawa ooooo...some people too dey do!!! Na she weh give am access to her account, I dey blame😒😒😒😒.

"Delete my account and i Delete your own. As long as she's not posting noods, he no get right to Delete the account..."

Blessing Chinenye Offor said:

"If this just happened, she can still recover it. As she has a period of 30days before it gets permanently deleted. But Omo, how did she marry her enemy? Is that man a winch?

"I don't know what I would have done ooo. I'm sure I will not give him access to my phone let alone the page. As long as the post has nothing to do with our lives and private matters."

Blessing Muna said:

"Una Dey marry sha. Tueee. I rather remain single than getting married to a weapon fashioned against me."

Juliet Godwill said:

"Abi them no dey sell pepper soup ingredients for your area."

Baron Chase said:

"Is not posible is a lie. Is not everybody that is daft that on Fb that some people will just wake up and cook up one funny story.

"Firstly u can’t delete a Fb acc. Secondly if u say deactivated u can still reactivate it anytime u like."

Facebook creators in Nigeria can now earn money from ad revenue as the country has become eligible. Meta, Facebook's parent company, ticked Nigeria blue in the professional dashboard on Thursday, June 27.

Man deletes wife's social media accounts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man named Shelton had deleted his new wife's social media accounts.

Shelton made the statement in the Rant HQ group on Facebook as he announced tying the knot with the heartthrob he met in the group.

Shelton shared their wedding pictures and appreciated the group helping him get a wife. He warned men who may want to look up his wife that she is not on any social media platform.

